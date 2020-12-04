Eater San Diego: New Restrictions Expected Soon for San Diego County Restaurants

The roller coaster ride of the coronavirus pandemic isn't over just yet for San Diego's restaurant scene. As California tightens restrictions on businesses once again due to rising COVID-19 cases across counties, what does this round of restrictions mean for San Diego County's restaurants? Eater San Diego dives into that story and other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

California Governor’s New Stay-at-Home Order Will Pause On-Site Dining at Restaurants

Expected to take effect as early as this weekend, California's new regional stay-at-home order will impact the already-suffering restaurant industry in many counties, including San Diego. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the new order will be triggered if a region’s intensive care unit bed capacity drops below 15%. As of Dec. 3, San Diego was not hitting that trigger yet, but Newsom said it was only a matter of time – and not much time – before counties like ours get there. If that happens, the mandate dictates that San Diego County restaurants will have to temporarily stop all dining onsite, including outdoor dining, which is the only onsite option for San Diego restaurants right now while the county remains in the purple tier. Under the stay-at-home order, San Diego restaurants will still be able to offer takeout and delivery. Once this order goes into effect, Newsom said it’ll last at least three weeks.

Filipino Giant Jollibee Opens Drive-Thru in Mira Mesa

Jollibee, the wildly-successful eatery, has returned to the Mira Mesa neighborhood with a new location that features a drive-thru window. The now-global fast-food company is known for melding Western comfort food with Asian flavors in dishes like fried chicken, sweet spaghetti, and peach mango pie.

LA Sushi Pro Preps First San Diego Restaurant

The Japanese founder of the popular SushiShop chain from Los Angeles is bringing his concept of affordable, high-quality sushi to San Diego with the first of three planned locations opening soon in Kearny Mesa. Convoy Street's Sushi Hachi will offer nigiri, hand rolls, appetizers, and more with most items priced at $3.50.

North Park Gastropub Joins The Sky Deck Lineup

The upcoming Sky Deck project at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, an upscale food collective made up of both local and brand new eateries, is finalizing its roster with Craft House, a transplant from North Park’s 30th Street that serves modern American food with Baja influences, including bar bites, burgers, and tacos.

Tijuana Food Hall Highlights Local Standouts

The Park is a newly-minted food hall that features some of Tijuana's most high-profile eateries, from street food gems to chef-led restaurants. The growing lineup includes outposts from local faves Oryx and Tortas Wash Mobile. San Diego's own Farmer's Table is also set to expand there in early 2021.

