Eater San Diego: Best Weekend Brunch Spots; More Ramen Ahead

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on where two popular local eateries will open next.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

Carmel Valley's One Paseo Adds More Dining Options

Joining the culinary lineup already announced for the One Paseo complex, which includes Shake Shack and Tender Greens is The Butchery, Orange County's full-service butcher shop, modern Italian eatery North Italia, and Joe & The Juice, a Copenhagen-born juice bar and cafe.

Tokyo Ramen Master Lands in Oceanside

An award-winning Japanese chef well-known for his signature ramen will open his first U.S. restaurant in Oceanside. Due mid-June, Ramen Menma Basso Drillman will specialize in abura soba, a soup-less ramen that features noodles topped with pork, bamboo shoots, and more in a rich chicken-based sauce.

Secret Speakeasy Coming to Convoy

The owners of Common Theory in Kearny Mesa will open an adjacent cocktail bar. Realm of the 52 Remedies will be fronted by a futuristic apothecary that hides a secret entrance to a swanky cocktail bar, which will combine a 1920s speakeasy and elements of Asian style.

Hillcrest Spot To Serve Up Nostalgic Eats

Coming later this summer to Fifth Avenue is Common Stock, a new eatery that will serve up nostalgic American favorites, including burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs, updated with new presentations and global flavors. The casual will also offer beer and wine.

Where to Eat Brunch Right Now

Weekends in San Diego are made for leisurely brunching. Eater's continuously updated map of the hottest brunch spots gets a spring refresh and includes just opened restaurants, menu updates, and new discoveries for daytime dining.

