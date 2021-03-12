Eater San Diego: Long-Awaited Japanese Curry Chain CoCo Ichibanya Arrives in San Diego

The largest curry chain in Japan is opening a highly anticipated location in San Diego. Eater San Diego shares the scoop, plus news of a food truck park rolling into Sherman Heights and other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

CoCo Ichibanya Debuts on Convoy This Weekend

After two years of anticipation, the popular Japanese chain CoCo Ichibanya will have its soft opening this weekend in Kearny Mesa. The casual eatery on Convoy Street (in the same complex as Hive and Manna Heaven Korean BBQ) specializes in curry rice, a beloved comfort food, and lets diners customize their dishes by choosing the level of heat, amount of rice, and variety of toppings. It's the largest curry chain in Japan.

Urban Food Truck Park Coming to Sherman Heights

1835 Studios, a creative hub and community space for San Diego artists and small businesses, is planning to launch a food truck park in an adjacent parking lot that is currently scheduled to open in May. Inspired by Tijuana's Telefonica Gastro Park, it will hold a rotating roster of food trucks as well as an outdoor climbing gym.

Cal-Aussie Restaurant and Bar Opening in New Point Loma Hotel

The incoming Monsaraz Hotel, opening in Point Loma this spring, will be anchored by Westerly Public House, a restaurant and cocktail bar helmed by local chef Jesse Paul. Designed to celebrate the coastal lifestyle of Australia and Southern California, its menu will feature some classic Aussie dishes made with local ingredients.

Where to Eat in El Cajon

El Cajon in San Diego’s East County offers a variety of dining options these days, but it's become well-known for its community of Middle Eastern restaurants, celebrating a variety of cuisines including Iraqi, Syrian, and Lebanese food. Eater's guide to El Cajon includes some Middle Eastern standouts along with Mexican and Italian neighborhood favorites.

New Restaurants and Bars That Have Opened During the Pandemic

Eater's running list of San Diego eateries that have opened during the pandemic includes fresh options all over the county, ranging from a new Korean spot in Rancho Penaquitos and a boba tea café from the Bay Area that recently landed in Kearny Mesa, to a gourmet grocery store in East Village.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego's restaurant and bar scene.