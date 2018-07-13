Eater San Diego: Little Italy’s New Food Hall; Essential Local Restaurants

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look inside the Little Italy Food Hall and a guide to 38 of the most essential local restaurants.

Inside Little Italy's Handsome New Restaurant and Bar

The just-opened Nolita Hall is India Street's newest hangout, with a shuffleboard court, communal tables, and an expansive bar. The stunning spot offers a menu of salads and woodfired pizza as well as 24 beer taps and craft cocktails.

Tour Little Italy's Fresh Food and Drink Hub

The Little Italy Food Hall debuted this week with six vendors, including a taco stand from Sam The Cooking Guy, a pizzeria, Asian eatery and more. Part of the Piazza della Famiglia space also includes a cocktail bar and outdoor patio where cooking demos will be held.

San Diego's 38 Essential Restaurants

The Eater 38 gets updated for summer and joining the list of tried-and-true, must-visit local restaurants are a luxe Little Italy steakhouse, a Southeast Asian-inspired eatery in Oceanside, and one of the city's top barbecue spots.

Pop Pie Co. Launching Adjacent Ice Cream Parlor

The popular University Heights pie palace is opening a new artisan ice cream on Park Boulevard this August. Called Stella Jean's, it will serve an array of creative super premium ice cream flavors as well as freshly-made waffle cones.

Swanky Steakhouse Lands in the Gaslamp

Global steakhouse brand STK has opened a location in downtown's Andaz Hotel. The glitzy restaurant promotes a party atmosphere, with DJ-spun tunes and a menu that features luxurious and customizable cuts of steak.

Where to Find Tropical Drinks in San Diego

The tiki cocktail trend is going strong in San Diego. Eater's here with a map of a dozen spots around town to sip on a tropical tipple, ranging from dedicated tiki bars to well-known watering holes that feature special tiki nights.





Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

