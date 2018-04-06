Eater San Diego: LA’s Sidecar Doughnuts Is Coming; Salud Tacos Expands

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including word on the arrival of a top donut shop and news about a popular taco spot's new location.

Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee Coming to Carmel Valley



One of the Los Angeles area's best donut purveyors, known for its creative flavors, is expanding to San Diego. Sidecar Doughnuts, which has locations in Costa Mesa and Santa Monica, will open this fall in Carmel Valley's Del Mar Highlands Town Center.

Salud Tacos Adding National City Location

A standout on the local taco scene, Barrio Logan's Salad Tacos will open a new outpost in National City by the end of April, where it will add burritos to its casual menu. The eatery has more expansion in the works, including another branch in the Midway District.

Filipino Fast-Food Chain Opening in Mira Mesa

Global chain Jollibee, which was founded in the Philippines, is planning to come to Mira Mesa in 2019. The casual eatery, which counts Filipino fried chicken and spaghetti among its signature dishes, has an existing location in National City.

Saffron Thai Expanding to La Jolla

Open for three decades in the Mission Hills area, Saffron Thai Restaurant will open another location near downtown La Jolla this June. The 2,000-square-foot eatery will serve Saffron's classic menu of noodles, curries and other Thai cuisine favorites.



Duck Foot Brewing Company Building East Village Eatery

Next month, the Miramar-area Duck Foot Brewing Company is opening a satellite tasting room in the East Village that will also include a food element. The brewery's gluten-reduced beers will flow from 16 taps, which will be paired with a menu of gluten-free dishes.

