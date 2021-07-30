Eater San Diego: La Puerta Expands From Gaslamp to Mission Hills

New doors have opened for San Diego’s popular Gaslamp Quarter hangout, La Puerta. Eater San Diego has the scoop on its expansion, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Knock, Knock: The Gaslamp's Mexican Cantina La Puerta Arrives on Goldfinch

Replacing The Patio on Goldfinch is La Puerta, which has revealed a new location in Mission Hills. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant is a more sophisticated version of the longstanding downtown bar but serves the same menu of Mexican favorites including TJ dogs, burritos, and tacos. Check it out here.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Coming to Carlsbad

The Los Angeles-based Sweetgreen, a major player in the fast-casual market, is opening at least four locations in the San Diego area. Specializing in farm-to-table salads, bowls, and plates, its first local restaurant is scheduled to launch at the Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad by early 2022.

Famous Japanese Dessert Shop Opening in La Jolla

With more than 400 locations around the world, the Japanese dessert shop Beard Papa's is known for its signature cream puffs that can be customized with toppings and fillings, from strawberry glaze to green tea cream. The well-known chain is currently in construction in La Jolla, where it will be opening a storefront on Girard Avenue.

Pure Project Brewing Unveils Huge Headquarters in Vista

The local brewery has moved its operations from Miramar into a whopping 14,000-square-foot facility on Vista's "Hop Highway" that houses a tasting room and beer garden and its main brewhouse. Another tasting room is opening in North Park later this year. Cheers to them.

Ice Cream Shop and Art Gallery Arrive in Barrio Logan

New to Logan Avenue is Neveria Los Mochis, a frozen treats shop serving Mexican-style ice cream and sorbet in flavors like creamy avocado, Mexican chocolate, and guava. But this isn’t just an ice cream shop. The space also doubles as an art gallery that will host events and showcase work by local and neighborhood artists.

