Eater San Diego: Hotel del Coronado Unveils Remodeled Restaurants

Pandemic or not, San Diego’s restaurant scene continues to move forward with revamped eateries and new projects. After all, we still have to eat, right? This week, Eater San Diego shares how our city’s iconic Hotel Del Coronado has upgraded some of its restaurants and how one celeb chef is trying his hand at the hot chicken trend. Check out those stories are other tasty tales from our food and drink scene.

Landmark Coronado Hotel Offers Upgraded Dining

The iconic Hotel del Coronado – which temporarily shuttered for the first time in its 132-year history due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and then reopened – recently revamped several of its eateries. The upgrades include the all-outdoor Sun Deck which boasts panoramic ocean views, lounge seating, and fire pits, plus a new menu. Other updated spots include the Babcock & Story bar and Eno Market & Pizzeria.

One of San Diego's most recognizable landmarks is back open. NBC 7's Audra Stafford has more.

Celebrity Chef Michael Mina Debuts Hot Chicken Pop-Up

Using One Paseo's International Smoke as a ghost kitchen, celebrity Chef Michael Mina has launched an exclusive to San Diego, delivery-only eatery called Tokyo Hot Chicken. So, what’s on the menu, you ask? Customers will find classic Nashville hot chicken combined with Japanese flavors, from fried chicken tenders with furikake rice to togarashi chicken sliders.

Kettner Exchange Team Preps New North County Project

The hospitality group behind hot spots like Kettner Exchange and The Grass Skirt is gearing up to open Waverly in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, a new all-day restaurant and lounge with a coastal chic design and menu from acclaimed chef Brian Redzikowski. Featuring a standout cocktail program, the eatery is scheduled to debut in early October.

Deep Dish Pizza Experts Open Rancho Bernardo Restaurant

Veterans of the San Francisco pizza scene have launched The Shop: Pizza + Cocktails in Rancho Bernardo. The family-friendly restaurant, which offers ample outdoor seating, is specializing in deep dish pizza but also features thin crust pies and other dishes including homemade meatballs and lasagna.

Modern Thai Eatery Entering the East Village

Opening next month at Fault Line Park in the East Village, Sovereign Modern Thai Cuisine will spotlight the food of the Issan region in Northeastern Thailand, known for its spicy salads and grilled meats. Saiko Sushi owner Anthony Pascale is a partner in the eatery, and a chef from Linda Vista standout Thai Papaya will be heading up the kitchen.

