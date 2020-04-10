Eater San Diego: Fishing Community Pivots to Stay Afloat, Plus Where to Get Takeout on Easter

Like all of us, San Diego’s restaurants are adapting to a whole lot of change as we combat the coronavirus pandemic. Eater San Diego shares the top stories of these times of COVID-19 from our food and drink scene, including how the local fishing community is trying to stay afloat and where to order takeout on Easter.

Local Fishing Community Pivots to Stay Afloat

With so many restaurants closed during the COVID-19 shutdown, San Diego fishermen are having to change course. Local fishing fleets are now selling directly to consumers via pickup and delivery and the weekly Saturday Tuna Harbor Dockside Market has instituted new sanitation and social distancing guidelines.

Where to Order Easter Meals for Takeout and Delivery

Though gathering with friends and family for the holiday is off the table this year, restaurants around San Diego are still helping people celebrate with special Easter menus. From family-style meals to prix fixe dinners, here’s a guide to food that can be pre-ordered and picked up on Easter weekend while maintaining a safe social distance.

Where to Get To-Go and Delivery Brunch

A beloved pastime in San Diego, brunching at restaurants has been put on pause – at least in the traditional sense. However, some brunch all-stars in our city are staying in operation and providing takeout and delivery of breakfast favorites ranging from egg dishes to pastries and even brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and mimosas. Find out where to get your brunch, to go, here.

Filipino Rice Bowl Service Launches Delivery

The chefs behind Craft Meals, a new food delivery service, are creating gourmet rice bowls built on garlic fried rice with various toppings inspired by classic Filipino dishes including crispy pork belly and grilled chicken skewers. Customers order off the company's Instagram page and the meals are delivered straight to their doors.

San Diego Distilleries Donating and Selling Hand Sanitizer

With distilleries across the country shifting the focus of their production from spirits to sanitizer, many local distilling companies have taken up the charge. Several distilleries are giving away bottles of hand sanitizer at their tasting rooms while others are selling the product online.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.