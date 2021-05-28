Eater San Diego: Carmel Valley's Multi-Restaurant Collective Sets Opening Date

The Sky Deck in Carmel Valley – a food collective at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, long in the works – will launch next month. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news from our food and drink scene (hint: brunch, cocktails, bakeries).

The Sky Deck to Launch Next Month at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

The Sky Deck, an ambitious project that's been years in the making will open this June in Carmel Valley. Spanning two levels and more than 20,000-square-feet, the new food collective will hold 13 different and distinct food and beverage concepts including a cocktail bar, brewer's deck, and restaurants offering everything from ramen and pizza to Thai and Mexican food.

All-Day Brunch Spot Lands on Park Boulevard

Café on Park, which shuttered last March after 25 years in operation on Park Boulevard in uptown San Diego, has been replaced by a new daytime-centric eatery called Breakfast & Bubbles. With playful backdrops that should appeal to Instagrammers, the restaurant features a menu from chef Marco Provino (Allegro, Rusticucina) of classic brunch plates designed to pair with champagne.

The Hottest Cocktail Bars in San Diego

San Diego's impressive cocktail community is roaring back with bars continuing to reopen across the county and new bars entering the scene. With to-go cocktails potentially becoming a permanent fixture, local drinking spots are rolling out fresh and creative menus to showcase the best in area bar talent. Check out the hottest local spots to grab a drink here.

The Lab Collaborative Is Coming to Oceanside

Opening later this year at Pierside North, The Lab Collaborative will be a full-service restaurant with an American-style bistro fare while concurrently hosting a roster of local guest chefs and bartenders who will also create their own menus. The owners hope to use the Oceanside restaurant as a test kitchen to spin off several more concepts.

31 Essential San Diego Bakeries

From cakes and pies to cookies, pastries, and artisan breads, San Diego's bakeries can satisfy any craving. Eater's latest guide features 30 top local spots for baked goods, ranging from mom and pop cafés to European patisseries and modern bakeshops.

