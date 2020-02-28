Eater San Diego: ‘Bed Cinema’ Pop-Up Planned for San Diego

They say if you can dream it, you can do it. A trendy, traveling pop-up plans to plop itself in San Diego this summer: the “Bed Cinema,” an outdoor movie experience where attendees get to watch movies while sitting on comfy beds. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

All-Bed Outdoor Cinema Arriving in June

Ever feel like you don’t want to get out of bed? A roving pop-up called “Bed Cinema” will stop in San Diego for four nights this June, bringing an outdoor movie theater experience like no other. Instead of regular seats, this cinema will feature 150 double beds that come with pillows, blankets, and bedside tables. The event will be in town from June 10 to June 14 – but we just don’t know where yet. The screening lineup will include classic films as well as blockbusters, and the event will feature a food truck selling snacks and all-you-can-eat popcorn. This event has gone to Denver and Los Angeles, too.

Under Construction: Interactive, Lego-Inspired Pop-Up Bar

The Brick Bar is an unofficial Lego-themed pop-up that will spend two days in San Diego this summer. Comprised of over a million blocks – assembled into life-size sculptures including a ping-pong table and wishing well – the bar will also feature building competitions for attendees, plus brick-shaped burgers and cocktails. We hope “everything is awesome” here.

Border X Brewing Snags James Beard Award Nomination

San Diego's only representation among the just-announced semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards is David Favela, the founder of Barrio Logan's Border X Brewing. Favela is nominated in the category for outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional; finalists will be announced on March 25 with winners honored on May 4.

The Sky Deck Adds Popular San Francisco Ramen

Known as one of the top spots for ramen in the Bay Area, Marufuku Ramen is expanding to Southern California and landing at Del Mar Highlands Town Center's upcoming Sky Deck project. The Japanese eatery, which specializes in Hakata-style tonkotu ramen based on a pork broth, also serves chicken ramen, appetizers, and rice bowls.



Newest Tijuana Restaurant Celebrates Baja Seafood

One of the co-chefs of Tijuana's acclaimed Los Compas and an alum of the Mision 19 kitchen will soon debut a new restaurant dedicated to the bounty of coastal Baja. San Maree, which features a cocktail bar, outdoor terrace, and custom murals by a local artist, will offer a menu focused on fresh seafood sourced from local waters.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.