Eater San Diego: 2-Level Sky Deck Unveils First Wave of Food & Drinks

Sky Deck, the new, 2-level food collective at Del Mar Highlands Town Center, is up and running with its first wave of food and drink offerings. Eater San Diego gives us an up-close look at what’s cooking there, plus other top stories of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Sky Deck Takes Off: Italian Food and Craft Cocktails Debut at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

Sky Deck is the highly-anticipated food collective at Del Mar Highlands Town Center that spans nine restaurants, a bar, and an outdoor brewer's deck. It is in its initial opening phase and the first wave of food and drinks includes Ambrogio15, the popular Italian eatery, and a new craft cocktail bar called Understory. They join other tenants already in operation, including three local breweries, with the full lineup launching in mid-July. Sneak a peek at the space here.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Chef Shuffles at Juniper & Ivy, Campfire, Stone Brewing, and More

The latest chef moves impacting local kitchens includes word of Juniper & Ivy's new executive chef, who was hired after a nationwide search, as well as a changing of the guard at Campfire in Carlsbad, One Paseo's International Smoke, two Stone Brewing locations, and Seasalt in Del Mar. Catch up on the latest chef chatter here.

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We’ll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego. Tap here to find Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater wherever you listen to podcasts.

Japanese Sandwich Shop Coming to Mira Mesa

Specializing trendy Japanese sandwiches, or sandos, built on fluffy milk bread with fillings ranging from egg salad to chicken katsu and fruit and whipped cream, Kumo is opening this summer on Mira Mesa Boulevard. In addition to sandwiches, the shop will offer side dishes and sparkling drinks made with fresh fruit purees and matcha.

Tijuana's 15 Essential Restaurants

From the birthplace of Caesar's salad to the city's top taco spots, Eater's latest guide highlights the 15 essential restaurants in Tijuana, Mexico. Use the map to embark on a gastronomic tour of the city just south of San Diego County, which offers everything from a Baja spin on fine dining to a stellar seafood truck that features the freshest local catch.

Get the latest San Diego lifestyle stories from NBC 7's The Scene by signing up for our newsletter here; just enter your email and click the box next to The Scene.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.