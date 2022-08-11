Eastlake High Celebrates 30 Years of Growth On and Off Campus

It’s not incredibly old compared to some of the high schools in San Diego. However, it’s hard to question Eastlake High School’s impact on eastern Chula Vista as the school celebrates its 30th Anniversary in 2022.

“It’s definitely changed here. It’s grown so much,” smiled Christina Smith, who was a part of the first freshman class in 1992. “Eastlake at one point was just a little island in the rolling hills of roaming cows.”

Smith referred to the area around the school when she first arrived. There were very few neighborhoods, and the nearby Otay Ranch was actually a ranch.

“I cannot confirm, nor deny any incidents of cow tipping,” smiled Eastlake principal Dr. Ricardo Cooke. “My mind is blown that in 30 years what East Chula Vista has become.”

Since Eastlake High welcomed its first students in 1992, eastern Chula Vista experienced an incredible amount of growth. Just 10 years later, Chula Vista was the seventh fastest growing city in the United States. The area south of the school, Otay Ranch, is still building homes next to three more high schools that appeared in the last three decades.

“Anyone that lives in the Eastlake community knows that this is the heart and soul of the community,” added Dr. Cooke.

Christina Smith returned to the community to raise her family. Her oldest two children now attend Eastlake High School, where she was valedictorian for the class of 1996. Smith also won a CIF title with the Eastlake girl's basketball team.

Spent the day with two generations of Eastlake High students. Mom was part of the original freshman class 30 years ago. It’s amazing how much @thinkchulavista has changed during that time. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/7q482lsXeC — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) August 11, 2022

“I do think it’s kind of cool that my kids go to school here,” she admitted.

There’s no telling if her grandchildren would call Eastlake home as well.

“We will still be a leader in this community in the next 30 years,” concluded Cooke.

The school is hosting a free Community Open House on August 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Alumni will then take the party to NOVO Brazil at the Otay Ranch Town Center for the ticketed “Alumni and Friends Social” from 7:30 to 10 p.m.