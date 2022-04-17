Easter Sunrise Service Returns to Cabrillo National Monument

A popular Easter Sunday tradition returned to the Cabrillo National Monument Sunday, for the first time since before the pandemic began.

The Kiwanis Club of Point Loma has been hosting Easter sunrise service for more than 70 years.

Nels Robinson has been attending Easter sunrise service at Cabrillo National Monument since he was a kid and says he has not been able to come for the last two years.

“It was sad,” Robinson said. “The connection to my grandfather is deep when I come here.”

Nels’ grandfather Donald Robinson was the superintendent of Cabrillo National Monument.

“And he was a Kiwanis member here and helped start this beautiful service,” he said.

A service, that thanks to those who followed in his footsteps, just got a joyous restart.

“It was beautiful just being around everybody and being able to feel a connection to my grandfather,” he said. “I think he’s looking down on me now.”