Easter Sunday celebrations in San Diego during a challenging time for Christians

Hundreds of Christians and others seeking a spiritual connection for Easter, trekked up Mount Helix before sunrise Sunday. The private park has been the site of a holiday sunrise service since 1917.

It is known as a welcoming place for every community.

"There are some people that are here regularly when the gates open at 5:30 a.m. They come religiously for their mornings of prayer and to have their moment of peace before they start their day," said Krista Powers, executive director for the Mt. Helix Park Foundation.

The annual sunrise service is hosted by different churches every year. Legacy Church of La Mesa hosted Sunday's event with members of its Baptist congregation. The senior pastor delivered an Easter message of hope for anyone needing encouragement.

“No matter what they’ve gone through, no matter what hurts they’re experiencing or habit or addiction or cycle of shame," said Thomas Lengyel, Legacy's senior pastor, "...[we want people] to know that Jesus has the answer for them."

“God created all of this for us to enjoy. We’re here with the sunrise just observing his beautiful creation," said Casey Chan, a long time member of the church.

In the current political climate, there has been a division between many Christian communities that are traditional in their interpretation of values and those others who promote Christian nationalism. Lengyel made it clear all are welcome. Katie Stewart is leader of the women's ministry. Stewart told NBC 7, "We want everyone to feel they have a seat at our table, and that they feel seen, known, and loved."

I think people are hungry for light and for hope. Father Scott Santarosa, lead pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

At Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Logan Heights, almost every Easter mass was full to capacity. The parish is primarily Latino and located just 15 miles from the Mexican border. "I think people are hungry for light and for hope," said Father Scott Santarosa.

Fr. Santarosa is lead pastor with a staff of clergy committed to educating parishioners of their rights and options when dealing with U-S immigration agents.

One church member has already been deported. There have been plenty of prayers Sunday for that member, and a promise from the lead pastor.

“Regardless of who we are, whether we have documents or we don’t have documents, if we’re American or from any other country, God invites us to new life," Santarosa said. "No one can take that away from us..no one.”