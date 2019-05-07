A man allegedly carrying a gun-shaped bong was taken into custody after a passerby called police fearing the worst, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police received a call from a witness claiming they saw someone pointing a weapon in the East Village just before 6:30 p.m. on Park Boulevard, near the Park and Market Trolley Station and Palms Hotel.

SDPD responded to the area and found the man inside a nearby apartment with a woman. Officers said the man had a bong in the shape of a rifle, which is used for smoking marijuana.

Both the man and the woman were taken into custody. It is unclear what charges they could face at this time.

Park Boulevard was temporarily blocked off but has since been reopened as of 7:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.