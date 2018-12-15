More than 300 people were welcomed back to an East Village homeless shelter after it flooded, forcing them to evacuate for a week.

The group was taken to the SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley amid the countywide flooding.

“We had one goal, which is to help get people back to the bridge shelter, because it’s more than just a roof over their head, there’s so many services that happen there,” said San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Those services included help with jobs, housing, and mental health, he added.

Flooding Evacuates San Diego Bridge Shelter for Homeless

Potentially dangerous flooding forced crews to evacuate residents of a homeless shelter to SDCCU stadium in Mission Valley. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published Friday, Dec. 7, 2018)

“We’re only 24 inches away from each other, and yet our folks live here with peace and dignity,” said Bob McElroy, CEO of the Alpha Project, a local non-profit that owns the shelter.

Faulconer toured the downtown facility on 16th Street and Newton Avenue with McElroy.

“It was a logistical effort,” Faulconer told NBC 7. “This has been a 24/7 operation over the last week, and to see the smiles on people’s faces, it makes it all worthwhile.”

Donations Pour in For Temporary Homeless Shelter at Stadium

The generosity of San Diegans was on display after disaster struck. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018)

Faulconer, McElroy, and some of the shelter’s residents said they were grateful for the crews that made the move and clean-up possible, including those with the city, the SDCCU Stadium, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“The night I was standing inside the tent with knee-deep water, I felt a little nervous, but when I saw the city crews roll out… just the precision, the teamwork was phenomenal,” McElroy told NBC 7.

McElroy said “resilience” wasn’t a good enough word for it all.

“The enthusiasm from all the different agencies, all the different city departments that came together and say we’re going to make sure that these folks get back in their place as fast as they can, I mean, that to me, is just a tremendous blessing,” McElroy told NBC 7.

Restrooms, showers, and mattresses have all been fixed or replaced, according to the city.

Donations poured in from around the county as San Diegans helped replace many of the personal belongings that were destroyed during the flooding, the city said.

“To see the community all acknowledge them as human beings and that they want to help them,” McElroy said. “This renewed my faith in humanity, believe me.”

Two residents who spoke with NBC 7 echoed this sentiment.

“Fantastic. The generosity I’ve seen here, the dedication from Bob and his team is an amazing adventure. The people are dedicated to helping us,” said resident Ed Bidwell.

Mary Foster, another resident, said she hadn’t seen anything like flooding in San Diego before. “I’m just thankful that we got out safely,” she added.

The large Christmas tree in the tent shelter was a beacon of hope for Foster.

“It felt great to come back, you know, I didn’t want to leave, but it’s great to come back and see the Christmas tree still here,” she said.

The shelter closed for nine days after a rainstorm on Dec. 6 caused significant damage.