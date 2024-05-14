Proposed trolley system to improve East County trolley service

Getting around the East County using public transportation could soon be easier.

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) wants to add a new trolley connector between the El Cajon Transit Center and Santee Station. Right now, both the Green and Orange lines run between downtown and Santee. But the last stretch between El Cajon and Santee is often problematic and causes ripple effects.

Because East County runs on one track after Gillespie Field, we often run into troubles that have caused delays because there is more than one trolley that wants to use that line.

MTS says the new Copper Line would fix this issue. The Green and Orange lines would stop at the El Cajon Transit Center. Then the single Copper Line would continue to Santee with stops near Arnele Avenue and Gillespie Field.

The copper line proposal will be presented to the MTS board on June 20th.

But they want input first. MTS will be out at the El Cajon Transit Center from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, collecting feedback from riders. You can also give feedback online.

If the plan is approved, MTS hopes to have the connector up and running by September.