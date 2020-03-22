East County Trails in Cleveland National Forest Closed

Two popular hiking trails in the East County were closed Sunday by Cleveland National Forest authorities.

The Cedar Creek Falls Trail and the Three Sisters Falls Trail, running through the national forest between Ramona and Julian, are now closed, authorities said.

"Due to the governor's order and to protect the public safety by limiting the spread of COVID-19, Three Sisters Falls and Cedar Creek Trails are now closed.'' the Twitter post said. "Please do not access either area for any reason."

The Cleveland National Forest encompasses 460,000 acres, mostly of chaparral, and is the southern-most national forest in California. It is administered by the U.S. Forest Service, a government agency within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The forest is divided into the Descanso, Palomar and Trabacu ranger districts and is located in the counties of San Diego, Riverside and Orange.