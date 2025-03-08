East County shelter a new home for 1,000-plus book donation

More than 500 people can live in the East Country Transitional Living Center at a time, and a variety of emergencies can lead them there.

“We were homeless for about five weeks," resident Ashley Bueno told NBC 7 on Friday. "Sleeping in the car, I was actually pregnant.”

Bueno and her husband have four children. She said homelessness kept her oldest son, Eddie, out of school for the first eight years of his life.

“Now that he's been in school for a few months, he actually knows how to read," Bueno said. "So he enjoys now coming here: ‘Mom, can I take this?’ 'Mom can I take this other book?’ So, the books have been really helping him."

The Kumon Math and Reading Center of Mira Mesa donated more than 1,000 of these books.

“These children who are living in the ECTLC, they are coming from some kind of a background where there's trauma and … it just gives them, you know, a way to dream and to envision life beyond their stifling circumstance where they are right now," center director Bindu Philip said. "And that's what literally gives me the goosebumps."

Philip facilitated the book drive and then students like Oak Valley Middle School student Rhema Pandian took over, canvassing neighborhoods and even driving to people’s homes to pick up books.

“We really wanted them to be able to take the books to their rooms, then, eventually, to their permanent housing, and just keep that part of the books with them," Pandian told NBC 7.

Bueno said it comforts her to know her kids are building skills that will better their futures.

No matter what circumstances they live through, those books and their knowledge are theirs to keep.

East County Transitional Living Center CEO Julie Hayden said the center is grateful for the book donations and is still looking for linens and hygiene products for residents.