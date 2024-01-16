East County driving teacher accused of molesting, taping students enters plea

A former East County-based driving instructor who is accused of molestation and secretly recording his students' undergarments and private areas appeared in court on Tuesday to answer to criminal charges.

Richard "Joseph" Banks is charged with 33 counts, including possession and production of child sexual abuse material, invasion of privacy, sexual battery, and lewd and lascivious conduct.

On Tuesday, Banks pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Officers arrested Richard 'Joseph' Banks on nearly three dozen sex crime charges, reports NBC 7's Shandel Menezes.

The incidents allegedly occurred while Banks was working as a driving instructor for American Driving School based in El Cajon. The videos he's accused of producing involved a camera he allegedly positioned in his vehicle.

At this point in the case, according to investigators, there are 11 known victims; 10 of those are minors.

“His actions are his alone, and they violate the trust and policies of our company and those of the DMV regarding inappropriate behavior,” Daniel Tackett, the owner of the American Driving School, told NBC.

The driving school also said that Banks was required to pass a background check.

Investigators are digging into Banks' past.

"What I can say is that we have no knowledge of criminal history based on the records that we have looked at but there may be more records out there, [and] the case is still currently under investigation," San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Casey French said.

Investigators said there could be more victims.

“If someone believes they have been a victim as a student of Mr. Banks, we ask that they contact the San Diego Police Department,” French said.

Banks, who remains in custody, is facing more than 18 years in prison He is due back in court on Jan 19, 2024, for a bail review.