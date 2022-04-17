East County Crash Kills Motorcyclist Colliding with Chevy Blazer

A male motorcyclist died Sunday in an East County traffic collision involving a Chevrolet SUV.

The crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday on Winter Gardens Boulevard near Sapota Drive, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A 2008 Chevrolet Blazer SUV and a motorcyle collided and the bike was totaled, according to a tow-truck company.

San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies were first on the scene, but the CHP took over handling the crash. Fire personnel were also at the scene, the CHP said.

No further information was immediately available.