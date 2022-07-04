San Diego

Earthquake Off Coast of San Diego Felt by Hardly Anyone

Normally, we'd ask San Diego, "Did you feel it?" This time you probably didn't

By Rafael Avitabile

A 3.0 earthquake shook near San Clemente Island on July 4, 2022.
USGS

Most humans didn't feel a 3.0 magnitude earthquake that rattled off the coast of San Diego Monday evening, but some sea-dwellers may have.

The quake struck just before 7:30 p.m. near San Clemente Island on the Fourth of July, according got the U.S. Geological survey.

The USGS urges people to report when they feel quakes, the survey maps them out and color codes them based on intensity. Well, two hours after Monday's "big one" went off, three people reported feeling the faintest bit of rumble. Those three people were in Spring Valley, Catalina Island and Long Beach.

