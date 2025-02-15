Magnitude-3.5 earthquake shakes Idyllwild area in Riverside County

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon in the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County.

The quake at 2:16 p.m. was centered near Idyllwild.

Shaking was reported in Palm Springs, Hemet, Anza, Fallbrook, parts of San Diego and other communities.

The earthquake was the third greater than magnitude-3.0 to shake Southern California since Friday night, when a magnitude-3.7 earthquake rattled the Malibu area.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday morning in roughly the same area.

