Early Morning House Fire Knocked Down in Rancho Peñasquitos

Firefighters knocked down an early morning fire on Monday at a home in Rancho Peñasquitos, where burnt insulation could be seen in the property’s front yard.

The blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. on the 8400 block of Corte Fragata, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Personnel comprised of 32 firefighters, five engines and one medic responded to the structure fire with the help of the Poway Fire Department. It is unclear what part of the home was damaged in the blaze.

It is unclear how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire, or if any were present at all. The Red Cross was not called to the scene.

Injuries in connection to the fire were not immediately reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.