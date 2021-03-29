North County

Early Morning Fire Rips Through Roof of North County Home

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Firefighters respond to the scene of a house fire in Deer Springs on Monday, March 29, 2021.
NBC 7

Firefighters are responding to a house fire Monday morning as flames continue to rip through the home’s roof in the North County.

The structure fire was reported some time around 5 a.m. on the 10100 block of Canyon Drive in Deer Springs, just north of Escondido. There, crews were met with flames shooting out from the roof of the house.

Video from the scene showed multiple firefighters from Cal Fire and the San Diego County Fire Authority battling the blaze. Several people were inside the house at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what sparked the inferno.

