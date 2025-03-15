One of Jackie and Shadow's eaglets has died, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirms

Following speculation of its wellbeing after its disappearance, one of Jackie and Shadow’s eaglets has died, Friends of Big Bear Valley confirmed Saturday.

“We are sad to say that one of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks did not make it through the severe winter storm that brought over 2 feet of snow to the area,” the nonprofit said in a statement to NBC4.

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eaglet’s passing happened some time after all three chicks were seen eating at about 6 p.m. Thursday. It’s unclear which eaglet died since all were close in size.

“Our view is still partially obstructed by the melting snow berm in the nest so we do not know the entirety of the situation yet,” the organization said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The eagle family made waves online after its three eggs hatched this season. The first eaglet hatched on March 3, followed by a second one the next day. The third one hatched sometime around March 6-7.

“Our hope is that seeing Jackie and Shadow persevere and work to move forward, brings some comfort and peace,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said in its statement. “Their story is beautiful and it continues to unfold.”

“We are just observers and cannot predict what will happen next. We are reminded again that nature is wild and unscripted,” the organization continued. “It also has the power to unite our hearts. We are thinking about our Jackie and Shadow and our eagle family at this time.”