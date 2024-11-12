Dutch Airline KLM adds nonstop flights from San Diego to Amsterdam

San Diego International Airport officials Tuesday welcomed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as the airport's seventh international airline, scheduled to begin service next spring.

The airline will offer three weekly flights from SAN to Amsterdam beginning May 8, 2025.

"We are very pleased to have KLM join as the 19th carrier at SAN," said Kimberly Becker, CEO and president of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

"This summer, European travel is up over 30% compared to last year. Amsterdam, with its iconic canals and world-class museums and corporate ties to the San Diego region, will be the 10th international destination offered from SAN and we look forward to a continued demand from both business and leisure international travelers."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Other European cities with nonstop service to and from San Diego include London and Munich. According to KLM, passengers aboard its planes will have access to SkyTeam Alliance -- a program allowing people to coordinate flights and loyalty programs.

"The launch of KLM's direct service between Amsterdam and San Diego marks an exciting milestone in our North American expansion," Air France-KLM's Boaz Hulsman said. "This new route opens a gateway to Southern California's dynamic economy while connecting the San Diego community to Amsterdam and beyond.

"We're excited to offer seamless connectivity to over 160+ destinations, enhancing travel options for both business and leisure travelers," Hulsman added. "San Diego represents a key market with tremendous potential as we continue to strengthen our trans-Atlantic network."

KLM serves multiple locations in the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Oregon. Other international destinations from SAN include Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, Canada; San José del Cabo, Mexico; and Tokyo.