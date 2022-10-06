Dust storm

Dust Storm Warning in San Diego County Deserts

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for communities along Interstate 8 near Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Dust Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon as a dust front pushes west toward San Diego County desert communities.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for communities along Interstate 8 near Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs, the NWS said. There is near zero visibility in the dust storm and the agency warned drivers not to try and travel through it.

An Imperial County Air Pollution Control District camera set up on Monument Peak looking over Ocotillo showed the large storm pushing toward the town.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Dust storm
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us