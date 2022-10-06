Dust Storm Warning in San Diego County Deserts

A Dust Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday afternoon as a dust front pushes west toward San Diego County desert communities.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for communities along Interstate 8 near Boulevard, Jacumba and Live Oak Springs, the NWS said. There is near zero visibility in the dust storm and the agency warned drivers not to try and travel through it.

An Imperial County Air Pollution Control District camera set up on Monument Peak looking over Ocotillo showed the large storm pushing toward the town.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DUST STORM: A gust front is pushing through Imperial County, as seen on visible satellite! Look near the t-storm complex (bright white) in far southeast CA, and you will see a line rushing out to the west and northwest. This is leading to near-zero visibility!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/C3RYoPkMhb — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 6, 2022