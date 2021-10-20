During Thursday's Great Shakeout, Locals Will Prep for the ‘Big One'

It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

A large earthquake is bound to hit San Diego County someday, according to experts, and Southern Californians should be prepared with a disaster plan and emergency kit for whenever the unthinkable strikes.

To help get ready for when the "Big One" hits, the Great ShakeOut is back – as it always is on the third Thursday of October – and everyone is being reminded what to do when an earthquake occurs: drop, cover and hold on. Cue the high tech:

"Earthquake Warning California is the country’s first publicly available, statewide warning system that could give California residents crucial seconds to take cover before you feel shaking," according to Earthquake.CA.Gov.

Californians can sign up for the MyShake App to receive a test earthquake warning. The free app is available at Apple App and Google Play. Wireless no-cost text messages for emergency situations alerts are also available.

The California Office of Emergency Services said state residents can register to participate in the Great California ShakeOut Drill here.

Also, families are encouraged to have a disaster plan and emergency kit ready to go, and also practice earthquake drills together.

In 2020, a San Diego Earthquake Scenario revealed how devastating it would be if a magnitude 6.9 earthquake were to strike along the Rose Canyon Fault.

The Earthquake Engineering Research Institute, which simulated the disaster, said they studied the Rose Canyon fault because it runs along the urban core of America’s Finest City. Their study found that about 120,000 buildings would be damaged in such a temblor.

Researchers found that coastal communities from La Jolla to Silver Strand could be cut off from nearly all utility services and infrastructures if a major 6.9-magnitude earthquake were to happen.

School drills are back this year -- so it might be a good idea to make your students aware of what to be prepared for.

According to Shakeout.org, 7,087,724 participants were registered in the 2021 Great California ShakeOut as of 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. Nearly 530,000 of them are San Diego residents.