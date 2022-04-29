Carlsbad

DUI Suspect Arrested in Crash That Killed Man, 65, on I-5 in Carlsbad

By City News Service

A Carlsbad resident is facing charges in connection with an Interstate 5 collision that killed a 65-year-old man, who was outside his stalled car at the time, California Highway Patrol said Friday.

Douglas Payne, 51, was arrested late Wednesday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, CHP officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release.

CHP said Payne was driving a red Honda Accord on southbound Interstate 5, north of Cannon Road, when his vehicle veered off and collided with a Ford Explorer parked on the highway's right shoulder, Gerber said.

The Explorer then struck the unidentified 65-year-old Sun City resident, who was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, Gerber said.

CHP officers and Carlsbad Fire Department paramedics at the scene rendered medical aid to the Explorer driver, who died from his injuries, Gerber said.

Authorities remained on scene until 2 a.m. Thursday. They are investigating the collision, Gerber said.

Payne remained in custody at the Vista Detention Facility awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.

