DUI Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested After Deadly Crash on I-15 in Carmel Mountain

A man suspected of driving under the influence has been arrested after running away from the scene of a crash that he caused on Interstate 15 in San Diego County.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Sal Castro said the hit-and-run driver – not identified by officials, for now – was driving a Ford pickup north on I-15 south of state Route 56 Thursday just before 2 a.m. when he crashed into a Toyota sedan.

The Toyota was driven by a 55-year-old woman from Chula Vista.

The man’s Ford broke down in the freeway traffic lanes and Castro said an oncoming Kia Sedan driven by a man from Desert Hot Springs hit the Ford.

Castro said the driver of the Ford then “fled the scene on foot.”

San Diego Police Department officers launched an extensive search for the hit-and-run driver. Eventually, he was found and arrested for felony hit-and-run and suspicion of DUI. The CHP said the suspect was taken to a local hospital with major injuries. No other details about him were released, except that he’s 30 years old.

Castro said the woman driving the Toyota was killed in the hit-and-run crash. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.