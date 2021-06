Fire crews were sent out to Del Mar Monday after a brush fire broke out near the freeway.

Caltrans tweeted out at a little after 12:45 that the southbound Del Mar Heights Road offramp was closed to traffic.

SB I-5 Del Mar Heights Rd off-ramp, all lanes closed due to brush fire. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) June 21, 2021

Bu 1:10 p.m., traffic in the area had backed up significantly. Light gray smoke was visible from the fire, which was burning near several structures that were close to the freeway.

