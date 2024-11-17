Dry weather is expected for San Diego County this week, with periods of windy conditions anticipated by mid-week, forecasters said Sunday.

Deserts should get above average gusts up to 35 mph Monday, with sunny conditions and highs hitting the mid-70s to low 80s through the week, according to the National Weather Service. Mountains areas are expected to see some strong winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph until at least Tuesday, with highs in the lower 60s, reaching the upper 70s by the end of the week.

The inland valley areas could also see some strong gusts leading into Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions and highs reaching the low 80s by Thursday, forecasters said.

Coastal San Diego is expected to see a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions through the week, with highs in the upper 60s accompanied by light winds.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a low-risk rip current, with surf height from 2 to 3 feet and mixed west swell from 250 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

Sunday in downtown San Diego reached a high near 67, with winds hitting potential gusts of up to 20 mph. Otherwise, patchy fog was expected after 10 p.m., with increasing clouds and a low around 49.

"Areas of low clouds may develop along the coast Monday morning, otherwise low clouds will be absent from the coast for much of this week," the NWS said.