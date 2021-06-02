Dry, Hot Conditions Increase Risk of Wildfires in SD Mountains and Deserts

Moderate winds amid dry and hot conditions will increase the risk of wildfires Wednesday in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds out of the west will be light in the morning, but will increase to 15-20 mph in both areas Wednesday afternoon, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph, forecasters said. Daytime humidity will drop to around 10-15 percent Wednesday afternoon.

The dry and windy conditions are expected to last through Saturday, increasing the risk of wildfires in both areas each afternoon, according to the NWS. Winds in coastal areas and the western valleys will remain light through the weekend.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Friday in the deserts.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors, according to the NWS. The agency also stresses that children, seniors and pets must never be left in a vehicle parked in hot weather, even with windows open, as interior temperatures can rapidly turn lethal.

Highs temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be in the high-60s to high-70s in coastal areas, the mid-70s to low-80s in the western valleys, the mid-to-high-80s near the foothills, the mid-80s to mid-90s in the mountains and the high-100s to low-110s in the deserts.