Drunk Driver Crashed Into Outdoor-Dining Area in Gaslamp: San Diego PD

A DUI suspect was jailed early Monday morning after crashing his car into an unoccupied patio-dining area at a Gaslamp Quarter restaurant that was closed for the night, authorities reported.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Operacaffe, which is in the 800 block of 4th Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Restaurants with expanded outdoor patios may have to say good-bye to those extra spaces. NBC 7's Amber Frias has more.

Officers arrested the 28-year-old driver and took him to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation before he was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said.