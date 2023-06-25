Drones replace July 4 fireworks in La Jolla and Ocean Beach. What you should know

Many people end their Independence Day celebrations with a big, bright and booming fireworks show. But this year, some parts of San Diego County are exploring other ways to light up the sky.

La Jolla and Ocean Beach will host high-tech drone light shows, an alternative to traditional pyrotechnics that has gained popularity over the past few years.

What is a drone light show?

A drone light show features groups of choreographed drones with color-changing lights that fly in synchronization to create shapes, patterns and images in the night sky.

With today's technology, these drones can be programmed to recreate almost any design.

Last Fourth of July, Imperial Beach pivoted to a drone show after the fireworks company they contracted with canceled on them one week before the holiday.

Spectators had mixed feelings over the show, with some telling NBC7 they were mesmerized by the drones' abilities to display creative, patriotic images and others saying they prefer a bigger bang.

According to Imperial Beach's website, the city is reverting to traditional fireworks this year.

What are the environmental impacts of fireworks?

Drone shows have been taking off as a replacement for fireworks displays, mainly due to the safety hazards and environmental concerns caused by pyrotechnics.

Dr. Kimberly Prather, a chemistry professor at UC San Diego, researches how air pollution evolves. She developed an instrument called aerosol time-of-flight mass spectrometry (ATOFMS) that can measure the chemical composition of particles that fireworks release into the air.

"The thing about fireworks is they give a very unique chemical signature that stands out from everything else," Prather said. "When there's fireworks shows, we can see when they come, how much of the air pollution they represent, and how much we're breathing in."

One of the biggest environmental concerns of fireworks is the emission of heavy metals like lead, which, when burned, gives fireworks their beautiful color but are harmful to inhale.

"Everybody's breathing it," she said.

Because fireworks displays often take place over bodies of water like the ocean, Prather says the heavy metals eventually deposit into the water, negatively impacting fish and marine life.

Despite restrictions in place to stop the use of lead in fireworks, the U.S. hasn't been able to eliminate it.

But Prather thinks drone shows could be the environmentally friendly fireworks of the future.

"The emissions from drones are zero," she said. "I think it's great that we can still keep the beauty but not have the environmental impact."

Where can I watch a drone light show in San Diego County?

In La Jolla, 100 drones will soar above the shoreline for a 15-minute performance at 8:45 p.m. on July 4. The show can best be viewed from the south end of Kellogg Park. More information can be found here.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Drone Studios to bring an unforgettable Independence Day experience to the La Jolla Shores community,” William J. Kellogg, president of the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, said in a press release. “In addition to acknowledging Jeff Stein, founder and CEO of Drone Studios, we would also like to thank club member Jack McGroy for his significant financial contribution, as well as the La Jolla Town Foundation, which has supported past fireworks displays and helped make this drone display come to life.”

Ocean Beach's drone light show can be seen north of the pier at 9:05 p.m. on July 4.

"In 2019, due to structural damage to the pier, fireworks were no longer an option in Ocean Beach," Mike James, the founder of Luminosity, an organization created to find an alternative to the Fourth of July fireworks in Ocean Beach, wrote on Luminosity's website. "Plus there was growing pressure to end the fireworks because of environmental issues as well as concern for the welfare of pets and those who suffered from PTSD."

For a complete Fourth of July in San Diego guide, click here.