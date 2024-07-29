Drone video captures large homeless encampment under I-5 near SeaWorld Drive

One of the leaders of the San Diego River Park Foundation said they are working to clear a significant encampment under Interstate 5, north of Interstate 8 and south of the SeaWorld Drive exit, referred to as “the island.” The spot is difficult to access because of surrounding water and is covered not only by the highway, but also by thick brush and trees.

“This area is definitely one of the largest encampments in the City of San Diego,” Sarah Hutmacher, their chief operating officer, told NBC 7. She added there are an estimated 30 to 40 people living there along with an estimated 20 tons of debris including furniture, clothing, bicycles, tents, solar panels and more.

“This is environmentally-sensitive land,” she said. “It’s right on a protected wetland. There are endangered species that live in the waters around this island. It's not an appropriate place for people to live from an environmental perspective, but it's also a dangerous place for them.”

A glimpse at some of the encampment under I-5 through San Diego. July 26, 2024.

Hutmacher explained that each time it rains, the area floods and the people living there are often not notified to leave in time. Her fear is that it could be a deadly mixture, so she told NBC 7 her foundation is actively working alongside Caltrans and the City of San Diego to connect people there with resources and come up with a plan to clear the complicated spot.

“Homelessness affects our entire region, but it also affects the riverbed and we’re here to kind of be the voice of the river, be the voice of the folks who are not maybe being factored in to some of those outreach plans and hopefully work toward both a trash free river and more sustainable options for the people who are currently living there,” Hutmacher said.

Hutmacher added the foundation first noticed the encampment in mid-2020. Over the years, it has grown and is seemingly at its most populated point.

NBC 7 captured drone footage of the area on Friday, July 26. It shows at least ten tents, canopies or shelters in one section with wheelbarrows, a portion of chain link fencing, clothes hanging on what seems to be a drying rack and at least a couple of water-related items like a kayak and a paddleboard tied up for use.

A closer look at some of the estimated 20 tons of debris at the encampment, according to the San Diego River Park Foundation. July 26, 2024.

David Bennett told NBC 7 he lived there after his car and trailer were impounded. He explained he was told shelters were full, so he followed others down to the island.

“I’ve actually gone to a veteran’s thing and they are going to maybe assign me a case manager in a month, but until then I’m holding strong,” he said. “I’m an adventurous type, so I ventured down into there.”

He said despite having a job, he does not have enough money for other shelter or to get his vehicles back. When he discovered there is an effort to clear the encampment he recently started to call home, he responded for the community there as a whole and said, ”they’ll find another place and just do the same thing.”

Bennett added that there needs to be a “real solution” offered. Hutmacher agreed and is determined to make progress soon.

“Folks need to have an option of where to go before there can be any cleanup,” she said. “We can specialize in knowing the river, they can specialize in the actual service delivery and we can both leverage each other’s expertise to be more effective and be more effective quickly.”

NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego and Caltrans for comment, but did not hear back.