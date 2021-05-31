Tijuana

Drivers Wait Hours to Cross US-Mexico Border into San Diego County

The Tijuana Police deployed about 100 officers to control traffic around the city

By Fabiola Berriozábal and TELEMUNDO 20

Drivers crossing into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico on the Memorial Day holiday were facing lines of up to seven hours at the San Ysidro border crossing.

Even the Ready Lane and the pedestrian lines, which typically move faster, were facing severe backlogs on Monday. Several in the Ready Lane reported to Telemundo 20 the wait to cross into the U.S. was about four hours.

Sigue el reporte de garitas en la portada del app de TELEMUNDO 20. Descárgala, visita la portada y desliza hacia abajo, verás el REPORTE DE GARITAS abajo de Videos Destacados.

While the delay was most likely caused by a surge in travel across the border over the long holiday weekend, part of the delay was also due to a group of protesters at the border. The group was demanding radiation aid from the Mexico Ministry of Health.

At the Otay Mesa Port of Entry about two hours east, drivers were reporting delays of more than three hours. 

According to the Border Traffic report in the NBC 7 app, at 1 p.m. the crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry had a wait of over 6 and a half hours for standard lanes, while at Otay Mesa the wait was nearly four hours. The wait times had lessened only slightly by 4 p.m.

