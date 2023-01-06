del mar heights

Drivers Trapped in Mud After Water Main Break Near Del Mar Heights

Road closures in the immediate area will be in effect until further notice

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Two drivers were trapped in thick mud early Friday following a water main break near Del Mar Heights.

The incident was reported at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Del Mar Scenic Parkway. There, the road was flooded due to the break and mud thickened in the area.

Video from the scene captured an SUV and a Toyota Prius stuck in the mud after attempting to drive through it.

Due to the water main break, officials have shut down Carmel Valley Road at Via Aprilla to the east and Caminito Del Barco to the west as crews work to fix the rupture. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

The cause of the break remains under investigation. No injuries were immediately reported in connection with the incident.

This article tagged under:

del mar heightsSan Diego CountyfloodingWater Main Breakmud
