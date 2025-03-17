Driver's donuts destroy lawn near Mount Soledad veterans memorial

San Diego police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that tore up the Mount Soledad Open Space Preserve near the National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla over the weekend.

Sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, a driver did donuts on the lawn, destroying large sections of sod, spraying mud around and leaving behind deep tire ruts.

San Diego police Sgt. Ariel Savage said the act is being investigated as felony vandalism.

The Mount Soledad Memorial Association said they are working with SDPD, the Parks & Recreation Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers to identify the perpetrator.

"This vandalism not only desecrates a beautiful public space but also dishonors the memory of the veterans honored at the memorial," MSMA Executive Director Neil O'Connell said. "This is a place of peace and reflection for our community, and we are determined to restore it."

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Mount Soledad is home to the National Veterans Memorial, a tribute with more than 6,000 plaques to those who served in the U.S. military.