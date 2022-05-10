Driver Was Drunk When Flying Tacoma Landed on Minivan in Midway District, Killing Two: San Diego Police

Three days after people sitting in a minivan at a red light in the Midway District were killed when a Toyota pickup truck landed on them, the Tacoma's driver, who is accused of operating a vehicle without a license, faces a host of felony counts.

Investigators with the San Diego Police Department said on Tuesday that Edgar Suarez Espinosa, 33, was arrested Monday when he was released from a local hospital and now faces two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter as well as a felony DUI count.

The two people who were killed in the crash were identified Monday by the office of the San Diego Medical Examiner. Suad Alsamarai, 81, and Ahmed Mazin Salah Alrawi, 23, died at the scene of the two-car crash in the Midway District Saturday. On Tuesday, police said the minivan's 21-year-old driver and a third passenger, a 46-year-old, both suffered serious injuries in crash as well.

The wreck happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of at Camino Del Rio West and Sports Arena Boulevard, police said. Espinosa was allegeldy speeding westbound in his 1999 Toyota in the 2900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard when he hit a median and went airborne, SDPD said.

The truck landed on top of the northbound 2015 Toyota Sienna van, in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street.

Espinosa suffered from broken bones and other injuries, police said, and was hospitalized as well.

San Diego police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash

to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.