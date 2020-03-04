Driver Wanted for Assault With Deadly Weapon Leads Chase

Multiple agencies pursuing a man wanted in connection with an assault with deadly weapons case was taken into custody after a wild, winding chase in the Santa Clarita area Wednesday.

The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, and an assault on a police officer, authorities said.

The driver traveled at 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and nearly hitting other cars at times.

The driver traveled north on the 14 Freeway just before 6 p.m., traveling into the Acton area.

By 6 p.m., the driver pulled off the freeway and to the side of the road, where a dozen patrol cars followed.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Other details on the alleged crime were not available.