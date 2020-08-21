crash

Driver Veers off SR-905 in Otay Mesa, Dies in Crash

By Christina Bravo

One person died Friday in a crash on State Route 905 in Otay Mesa, according to California Highway Patrol.

A driver was heading eastbound on SR-905 at the Caliente Avenue offramp when for unknown reasons the vehicle veered off the freeway and into a sign at about 5:15 a.m, CHP said. The vehicle continued and struck another sign on Caliente Avenue.

No other information on the crash was available.

The investigation into the deadly crash shut down one lane of the eastbound offramp to Caliente Avenue as well as southbound Caliente Avenue to SR-905. Just before 8 a.m., lanes remained closed.

A light box was also damaged causing traffic signals at one four-way intersection to stop working, CHP reported.

No other information was available.

