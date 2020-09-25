NATIONAL CITY

1 Dead After Driver Veers Off Path, Into Water in National City: CHP

By NBC 7 Staff

One person was killed after a driver veered off the road and into Sweetwater River Friday morning in National City, officials confirmed.

At around 6:20 a.m., Caltrans San Diego tweeted it was closing the westbound state Route 54 ramp to southbound Interstate 5 due to the collision. All lanes were temporarily blocked off to traffic and a Sig Alert was issued.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at around 5:40 a.m. off SR-54, just east of I-5. The person who reported the incident said she was walking on a nearby path when she spotted the driver plunging into the water.

The CHP said the vehicle became submerged.

CHP shut down the westbound SR-54 ramp to southbound I-5 indefinitely so emergency crews could move in. Traffic was backed up to Highland Avenue.

The National City Police Department confirmed one person was dead in the crash, although it is unclear if that person was the driver.

