Pickup Truck Fatally Hits Woman in Mira Mesa

A 68-year-old woman was fatally hit while crossing a shopping mall driveway in Mira Mesa on Saturday afternoon, San Diego Police Department said.

The driver of a Ford F-250 truck hit the woman around 2:50 p.m. Saturday near Black Mountain Road and Mira Mesa Boulevard, SDPD said. She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Scripps La Jolla, SDPD Officer J. Buttle said.

The driver, 43, was exiting the Bank of America driveway and hit her as she was walking on the intersecting sidewalk. He told police he was initially not sure what he hit, SDPD said.

SDPD initially reported the driver tried to flee the scene, but rescinded that around 5:30 p.m. The driver did not attempt to flee the scene and he cooperated with police.

Traffic was blocked on southbound Black Mountain Road between Gemini Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard.

Police said the incident's proximity to Bank of America and its cameras will allow police to see exactly what happened. Police do not believe driving under the influence was a factor, they added.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also responded to the scene, SDPD said.