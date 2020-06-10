Driver to Face Charges in Escondido Crash That Killed 4 Members of Same Family

The woman who was accused of driving while intoxicated, causing a crash that killed four members of the same family last month, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to face charges of murder among others.

Ashley Rene Williams, 28, was arrested nearly a month after the nighttime crash on May 5 on charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Escondido Police Department said.

Williams reportedly hit all four members of the family as they were walking on San Pasqual Valley Road returning to their home, which was about a minute's walk away.

The victims were identified as Carmela Camacho, 50, her partner Abel Valdez, 33, and Camacho's two grandchildren, 10-year-old Yovanny Felix and 11-year-old Emmanuel Rivas.

The mother of the children and daughter to Camacho, Norma Espinoza, said the family takes the same walk nearly every evening but, this time, they never made it home.

"We are somewhat at peace, but nothing is going to bring them back," Espinoza said in regards to the arrest. "We're going to be fighting until the end and hope she gets for what she did. She murdered four family members that meant everything to me."

One of the witnesses, a lifeguard, tried to give Camacho CPR.

“I should have just gone to the other kid but the thing is, even when I talked to law enforcement, they said that it wouldn’t have made a difference because the other injuries were too big," Tiffany Shields told NBC 7.

William's was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The Escondido Police Department addressed the length of time it took to arrest the driver in the case with the following statement:

"This case has been a devastating event for our community. Investigators spent many hours putting together this case and we want the public to understand the following: