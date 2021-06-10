Escondido

Driver Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency, Dies After Crash on I-15

It was not immediately clear if the man died from the medical issue or from injuries suffered in the crash

By City News Serivce

An 89-year-old San Diego man suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving and died after crashing into the back of an SUV on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-15 south of Valley Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

The 89-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 2003 Toyota Corolla when he suffered an apparent medical emergency and slammed into the back of a 2021 Cadillac Escalade SUV, Escobar said.

Paramedics found the Toyota driver unresponsive and took the man to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear if he died from the medical issue or from injuries suffered in the crash.

The Cadillac's driver, a 58-year-old man from Alamo in Contra Costa County, and his passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were uninjured in the crash, Escobar said.

