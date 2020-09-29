ENCANTO

Driver Struck, Killed by Trolley Overnight in Encanto: Police

The name of the 22-year-old driver involved in the crash was not immediately released

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

First responders respond to the scene of a deadly car crash involving a trolley in Encancto on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
A 22-year-old man was killed Monday night when he drove onto trolley tracks and was struck by a trolley in Encanto, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of 500 60th St. There, first responders saw a Toyota Prius with extensive damage and the driver trapped inside the car.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities determined the driver ran the trolley arms and was hit by the trolley, which pushed the vehicle about 100 feet down the tracks before coming to a stop.

The driver was the only occupant in the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Other injuries related to the crash were not immediately reported.

The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the SDPD Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3500. Anonymous crimes can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

