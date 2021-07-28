LEMON GROVE

Driver Strikes, Kills Woman in Lemon Grove Overnight: SDSO

Sheriff's deputies said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash

By City News Service

Law enforcement respond to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Lemon Grove.
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Lemon Grove overnight, launching an investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The incident was reported at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 8300 block of Broadway, according to Lt. Michelle Craig from SDSO.

Deputies who responded found the unidentified woman had sustained "serious injuries and died at the scene," sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Montan said.

Craig said the driver -- who stopped further down the road after the pedestrian was struck -- was not arrested and was cooperating with authorities.

The unidentified driver was "determined not to be under the influence and was released at the scene," Montan said.

The sheriff's Lemon Grove Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

