Driver Sought After Suspected Pacific Beach Hate Crime

Diners eating outside a Pacific Beach restaurant were targets of a hate crime in late February, investigators said Thursday.

Police said they were searching for the driver of dark-colored 2000’s model black Volkswagen with front-end damage that was missing the center grill. According to investigators, the driver pulled up to Coconut Beach Grill, which is on Mission Boulevard between Emerald and Diamond streets, around 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 and yelled a racial slur at the diners, two of whom were black, and threw a glass bottle at them.

Fortunately, none of the diners was hit by the bottle, which was thrown by a suspect who was either a tan white man or a Latino in his late 40s or early 50s. Investigators said the suspect is believed to weigh around 250 pounds, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and had tattoos on his neck and face.

Police are urging anyone with information abou the incident to contact them at (858) 525-1700.