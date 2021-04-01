Pacific Beach

Driver Sought After Suspected Pacific Beach Hate Crime

By Eric S. Page

The car involved in the Pacific Beach hate crime on Feb. 28.
San Diego Police

Diners eating outside a Pacific Beach restaurant were targets of a hate crime in late February, investigators said Thursday.

Police said they were searching for the driver of dark-colored 2000’s model black Volkswagen with front-end damage that was missing the center grill. According to investigators, the driver pulled up to Coconut Beach Grill, which is on Mission Boulevard between Emerald and Diamond streets, around 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 and yelled a racial slur at the diners, two of whom were black, and threw a glass bottle at them.

Fortunately, none of the diners was hit by the bottle, which was thrown by a suspect who was either a tan white man or a Latino in his late 40s or early 50s. Investigators said the suspect is believed to weigh around 250 pounds, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, and had tattoos on his neck and face.

Police are urging anyone with information abou the incident to contact them at (858) 525-1700.

Pacific Beach
